Duality Advisers LP Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 84.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 258,833 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,610.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 32,798 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $38.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

