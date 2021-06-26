Duality Advisers LP Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 190.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,522 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $34.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $2.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.38%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

In related news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $2,132,806.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider J Duncan Smith sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $380,516.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 579,878 shares of company stock worth $18,032,159. 37.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

