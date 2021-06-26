Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 13,716 Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,427,000 after purchasing an additional 42,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 282,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $122.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $133.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.62.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.21 million. Equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

In other news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 11,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $1,366,533.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,364,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,655,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

