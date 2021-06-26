Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 14,957 Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $132,892,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 28,829 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $1,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $102.43 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $113.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 3.19.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $268,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,262.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $40,004.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,628.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,520 shares of company stock worth $12,728,729 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

