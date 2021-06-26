Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) PT Raised to C$37.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$32.50 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DRUNF. CIBC upped their target price on Dream Unlimited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Dream Unlimited from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS DRUNF opened at $21.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.88. Dream Unlimited has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $21.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2308 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

