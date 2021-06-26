DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Sells $5,044,670.30 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 28,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total value of $5,044,670.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gordon S. Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Gordon S. Lee sold 25,991 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $3,627,563.87.

On Thursday, May 20th, Gordon S. Lee sold 5,467 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total value of $747,448.24.

DASH opened at $176.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.29. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $256.09. The stock has a market cap of $57.58 billion and a PE ratio of -23.91.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.62 million. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DASH. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.83.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.