Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $100.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Domo traded as high as $83.05 and last traded at $82.37, with a volume of 1281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.82.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $356,592.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $604,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850 over the last 90 days. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Domo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Domo by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domo by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Domo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.08.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.24 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. Research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

