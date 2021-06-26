Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 535.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 484,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,391,000 after purchasing an additional 408,652 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,153 shares of company stock worth $4,156,620. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

DLTR opened at $98.35 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.18.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.