Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DNHBY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised Dnb Asa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised Dnb Asa to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dnb Asa presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of DNHBY opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Dnb Asa has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $23.53. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.54.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

