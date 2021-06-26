DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $42.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.16.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Research analysts predict that DISH Network will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in DISH Network by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991,543 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DISH Network by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,784,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,813,000 after acquiring an additional 229,708 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 48.0% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,224 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 15.6% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,569,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,220,000 after purchasing an additional 482,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,020,000 after purchasing an additional 25,738 shares during the period. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

