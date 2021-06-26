Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on July 26th

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, July 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th.
Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $35.09 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.00.
Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.77 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.
