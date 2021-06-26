DFI.Money Market Cap Hits $65.98 Million (YFII)

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One DFI.Money coin can now be bought for approximately $1,709.40 or 0.05448413 BTC on major exchanges. DFI.Money has a market cap of $65.98 million and $43.31 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DFI.Money has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DFI.Money alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00052798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00020309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.28 or 0.00590532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00038268 BTC.

DFI.Money Coin Profile

DFI.Money (YFII) is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DFI.Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFI.Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.