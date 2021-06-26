Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €65.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DPW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.33 ($83.92) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €58.82 ($69.19).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €57.81 ($68.01) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €53.10. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.