DeltaChain Hits Market Cap of $272,093.75 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 26th. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.85 or 0.00245100 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001530 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $243.29 or 0.00775966 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

