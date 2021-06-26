Delphy Trading Down 30% Over Last Week (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Delphy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Delphy has a market capitalization of $295,747.60 and $38,446.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 30% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Delphy

Delphy is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

