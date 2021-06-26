Decentral Games (DG) Trading 30.2% Lower This Week

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for $104.32 or 0.00325269 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar. Decentral Games has a market cap of $28.26 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00045885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00103188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00163662 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,097.76 or 1.00081347 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 270,924 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

