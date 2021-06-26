Darren Lee Jacklin Sells 15,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $526,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of EXPI stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.81 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.75. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $90.00.
eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
EXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.
eXp World Company Profile
eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.
