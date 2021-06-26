Darren Lee Jacklin Sells 15,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $526,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.81 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.75. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of eXp World by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,676 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of eXp World by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,574,000 after acquiring an additional 858,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of eXp World by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,293,000 after acquiring an additional 626,193 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 502,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,873,000 after buying an additional 312,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

