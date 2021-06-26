Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Down to $58.08

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $58.08, but opened at $52.25. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $57.10, with a volume of 43,180 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DQ shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.53.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,400,000 after purchasing an additional 243,175 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth about $773,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth $343,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 708,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,512,000 after purchasing an additional 322,537 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth $43,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

