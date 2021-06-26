Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DANOY. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Danone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Danone from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danone from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Danone to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Danone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danone has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Danone stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. Danone has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.946 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Danone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.68%.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

