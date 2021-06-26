Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €62.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €62.00 ($72.94) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €58.92 ($69.32).

Get Danone alerts:

Danone stock opened at €57.87 ($68.08) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €58.68. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.