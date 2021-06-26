Dai 24 Hour Volume Reaches $338.18 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 26th. Dai has a total market capitalization of $5.15 billion and $338.18 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Dai coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00052810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00020117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.17 or 0.00589472 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00038629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00072166 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,143,091,542 coins and its circulating supply is 5,143,091,053 coins. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.