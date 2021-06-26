DAEX (DAX) Price Hits $0.0094 on Exchanges

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. DAEX has a total market cap of $3.34 million and $247,880.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAEX has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One DAEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAEX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00052738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00019979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.04 or 0.00584479 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00038276 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.