CVRx, Inc. Prices IPO at $15.00-$17.00 Per Share (CVRX)

CVRx, Inc. (CVRX) is planning to raise $101 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, June 30th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 6,300,000 shares at $15.00-$17.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, CVRx, Inc. generated $6.1 million in revenue and had a net loss of $14.1 million. CVRx, Inc. has a market-cap of $296.6 million.

J.P. Morgan, Piper Sandler and William Blair acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Canaccord Genuity was co-manager.

CVRx, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative and minimally invasive neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. Our proprietary platform technology, BAROSTIM, is designed to leverage the power of the brain to address the imbalance of the Autonomic Nervous System (“ANS”), which causes heart failure (“HF”) and other cardiovascular diseases. Our second-generation product, BAROSTIM NEO, is the first and only commercially available neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with HF with reduced Ejection Fraction (“HFrEF”), or systolic HF. BAROSTIM NEO provides Baroreflex Activation Therapy (“BAT,” or “BAROSTIM Therapy”) by sending imperceptible and persistent electrical pulses to baroreceptors located in the wall of the carotid artery to signal the brain to modulate cardiovascular function. We estimate that our initial annual market opportunity for HFrEF is $1.4 billion in the U.S. and $1.5 billion in select European markets (Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom, or “EU5”). HF is one of the most prevalent and devastating cardiovascular diseases. We estimate that there are approximately 26 million people globally suffering from HF, including approximately 6.2 million people in the U.S. and 8.6 million people in EU5. Every year, 1.3 million and 1.4 million new patients are diagnosed with HF in the U.S. and EU5, respectively. HF is characterized by the heart’s inability to effectively circulate blood throughout the body resulting in insufficient levels of oxygen and nourishment to various body parts. This impacts a patient’s ability to function and leads to a variety of symptoms such as shortness of breath, extreme fatigue, exercise intolerance, swelling and fluid retention that affects the patient’s quality of life, both physically and emotionally. “.

CVRx, Inc. was founded in 2000 and has 63 employees. The company is located at 9201 West Broadway Avenue, Suite 650 Minneapolis, MN 55445 and can be reached via phone at 763-416-2840 or on the web at http://www.cvrx.com/.

