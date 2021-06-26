CVCoin (CVN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.09 Million

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. CVCoin has a total market cap of $12.09 million and approximately $64,180.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CVCoin has traded up 47% against the US dollar. One CVCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00003042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00045788 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00102133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00163246 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,041.64 or 0.99788909 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

