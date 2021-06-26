Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $54.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CUTR opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.22. Cutera has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $850.63 million, a PE ratio of -68.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. Equities analysts expect that Cutera will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 664,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $679,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cutera by 45.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cutera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 521.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 138.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

