Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP) fell 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 264 ($3.45) and last traded at GBX 264 ($3.45). 241,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 193% from the average session volume of 82,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 275 ($3.59).

The firm has a market cap of £180.57 million and a PE ratio of 28.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 279.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.71, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This is a positive change from Curtis Banks Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Curtis Banks Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

In other news, insider Louis Jules Hydleman sold 10,000 shares of Curtis Banks Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.63), for a total value of £27,800 ($36,320.88).

Curtis Banks Group Company Profile (LON:CBP)

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Pensions Administration and FinTech. It also offers IT software development, licenses, and consultancy services to businesses within the financial services sector; and legal and property valuation services.

