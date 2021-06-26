CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC cut its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,496 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of CubeSmart worth $7,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 279.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 63,989 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 13.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 666,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,198,000 after acquiring an additional 79,968 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 25.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.25. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $47.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.66.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

In other CubeSmart news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

