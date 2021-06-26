CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,888,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,388 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.94% of CubeSmart worth $71,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 13.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 33.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CUBE opened at $47.68 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $47.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.66.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

In other news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

