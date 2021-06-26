CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CSLLY. Citigroup cut shares of CSL from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie cut shares of CSL from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CSL from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSL from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, CSL presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.00.

OTCMKTS:CSLLY opened at $108.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $98.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.73. CSL has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $117.98.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

