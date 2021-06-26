Crypto Village Accelerator Price Tops $0.0000 (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Crypto Village Accelerator coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market cap of $2.42 and $78,637.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded down 52.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00051897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00020057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.16 or 0.00573526 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00037575 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator is a coin. It launched on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,700,000 coins. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Village Accelerator is a global accelerator of blockchain projects created with two aims: providing investors with a system of protection and financial growth; providing the best projects with a prime channel aimed at raising capital and quickly reaching the target market. The funds raised will be retained on the platform and distributed to the projects once specific targets are attained. “

