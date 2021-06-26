Critical Contrast: DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) vs. FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) and FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.1% of DSP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of DSP Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares DSP Group and FTC Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSP Group $114.48 million 3.19 -$6.79 million $0.19 79.42 FTC Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FTC Solar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DSP Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DSP Group and FTC Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSP Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 FTC Solar 0 2 5 1 2.88

DSP Group currently has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 36.96%. FTC Solar has a consensus target price of $14.31, suggesting a potential upside of 18.29%. Given DSP Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe DSP Group is more favorable than FTC Solar.

Profitability

This table compares DSP Group and FTC Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSP Group -4.77% 4.56% 3.35% FTC Solar N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DSP Group beats FTC Solar on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions. The Unified Communications segment offers solution for unified communications products, including office solutions that offer businesses VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications. The SmartVoice segment offers products for the SmartVoice market that provide voice activation and recognition, voice enhancement, always-on and far-end noise elimination that target mobile phones, mobile headsets, and other devices. The company markets and distributes its products through direct sales and marketing offices; and a network of global distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. It has operations in the United States, Europe, Israel, Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Switzerland, and internationally. DSP Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution. The company serves customers through a sales and support network. Its customers include solar asset owners and project developers; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

