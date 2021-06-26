Critical Comparison: Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) & Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) and Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.3% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Rayonier shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Rayonier shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rayonier has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Rayonier’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Commercial Real Estate 66.25% 9.49% 2.36% Rayonier 2.78% 2.36% 1.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Rayonier’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate $82.70 million 8.58 $21.84 million $1.32 11.43 Rayonier $859.20 million 5.79 $37.08 million $0.25 143.24

Rayonier has higher revenue and earnings than Ares Commercial Real Estate. Ares Commercial Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rayonier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ares Commercial Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Rayonier pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rayonier pays out 432.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ares Commercial Real Estate has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Rayonier has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ares Commercial Real Estate is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and Rayonier, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Commercial Real Estate 0 1 4 0 2.80 Rayonier 0 3 0 0 2.00

Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus price target of $14.20, indicating a potential downside of 5.90%. Rayonier has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.05%. Given Rayonier’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rayonier is more favorable than Ares Commercial Real Estate.

Summary

Ares Commercial Real Estate beats Rayonier on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Ares Commercial Real Estate Management LLC operates as the manager of the company. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.73 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (507,000 acres) and New Zealand (417,000 acres). The Company also acts as the managing member in a private equity timber fund business with three funds comprising approximately 141,000 acres. On a Âlook-through basisÂ, the Company's ownership in the timber fund business equates to approximately 17,000 acres.

