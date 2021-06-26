CRH’s (CRH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

CRH (LON:CRH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 4,449 ($58.13) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,775 ($49.32) price objective on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Get CRH alerts:

Shares of CRH stock opened at GBX 3,766 ($49.20) on Thursday. CRH has a 52-week low of GBX 2,577.46 ($33.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,805 ($49.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of £29.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,597.18.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.