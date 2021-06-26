CRH’s (CRH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

CRH (LON:CRH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 4,449 ($58.13) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,775 ($49.32) price objective on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of CRH stock opened at GBX 3,766 ($49.20) on Thursday. CRH has a 52-week low of GBX 2,577.46 ($33.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,805 ($49.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of £29.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,597.18.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

