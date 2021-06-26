Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Price Target Increased to GBX 370 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 370 ($4.83) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRST. UBS Group cut shares of Crest Nicholson to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 372.22 ($4.86).

Shares of LON:CRST opened at GBX 411.80 ($5.38) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -98.05. Crest Nicholson has a 1-year low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,300.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

