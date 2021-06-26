Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Plans GBX 4.10 Dividend

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:CRST opened at GBX 411.80 ($5.38) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,300.67. The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Crest Nicholson has a 12 month low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 469 ($6.13).

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRST. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 372.22 ($4.86).

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Dividend History for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

