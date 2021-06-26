Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Plans GBX 4.10 Dividend

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:CRST opened at GBX 411.80 ($5.38) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,300.67. The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Crest Nicholson has a 12 month low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 469 ($6.13).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRST. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 372.22 ($4.86).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.