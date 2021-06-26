Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NatWest Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.25.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NWG stock opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. NatWest Group has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of -82.71 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in NatWest Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in NatWest Group by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in NatWest Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 105,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.