Credit Suisse AG Has $213.01 Million Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,026 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.69% of Masimo worth $213,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 8.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Masimo by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Masimo by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 5.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,371. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.81 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.96 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.90.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

