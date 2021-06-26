Credit Suisse AG Has $188.87 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,395,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,948 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $188,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.62.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,475,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,170. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

