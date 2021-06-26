Credit Suisse AG Buys 336,835 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,745,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 336,835 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.49% of Trimble worth $291,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 297.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Trimble by 93.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $81.05. 2,549,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.86. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.34 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

