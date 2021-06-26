Credit Suisse AG Acquires 752,710 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,774,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752,710 shares during the quarter. Vipshop accounts for 0.3% of Credit Suisse AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $590,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at $3,898,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at about $1,997,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 10,450.5% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 35,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at about $58,084,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at about $4,274,000. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.29. 14,517,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,992,308. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Macquarie increased their target price on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. HSBC lowered their target price on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

