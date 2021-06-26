Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 256,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,621 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 136,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 110.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.35.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

