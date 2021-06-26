Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 13,020 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.08% of Lazard worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lazard by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard by 1.5% during the first quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 39,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lazard by 5.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 2.2% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in shares of Lazard by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 55,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAZ. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.02. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $27.05 and a one year high of $48.61.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.46% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

