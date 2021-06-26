Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 37,849 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,849 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $7,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,819,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,516,000 after purchasing an additional 214,074 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,097,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,094,000 after purchasing an additional 254,885 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,085,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,733,000 after purchasing an additional 134,427 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,513,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,736,000 after purchasing an additional 126,869 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,582,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,900,000 after purchasing an additional 638,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,794.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,745,846.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,659. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

