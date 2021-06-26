Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 77.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,393 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,154,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,730,000 after buying an additional 2,425,085 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Coty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,277,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,087,000 after buying an additional 54,605 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Coty by 3.0% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,150,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,427,000 after buying an additional 207,163 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Coty by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 4,437,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,151,000 after purchasing an additional 601,430 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,040,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,484 shares during the period. 26.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage purchased 245,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COTY opened at $9.44 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.49.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “focus list” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

