CoStar Group Stock Set to Split on Monday, June 28th (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, June 28th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 7th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 25th.

CSGP stock opened at $882.65 on Friday. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $662.04 and a 52 week high of $952.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.37, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.10.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.90 price target (up from $35.90) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in CoStar Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,940,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,594,679,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,503,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,235,550,000 after acquiring an additional 209,224 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,147,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,066,000 after acquiring an additional 669,740 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,048,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,036,000 after purchasing an additional 69,415 shares during the period. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 977,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

