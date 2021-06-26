CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares to Split on Monday, June 28th

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) are going to split before the market opens on Monday, June 28th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 7th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 25th.

CoStar Group stock traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $882.65. 902,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $662.04 and a twelve month high of $952.76. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.10.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.75 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSGP. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.90 price objective (up from $35.90) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $102.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,940,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,594,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 16.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,503,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,550,000 after purchasing an additional 209,224 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 140.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,147,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,066,000 after purchasing an additional 669,740 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,048,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,036,000 after purchasing an additional 69,415 shares during the period. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 977,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

