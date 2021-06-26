CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.49% of CoStar Group worth $158,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. FIL Ltd raised its stake in CoStar Group by 420,157.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,190,000 after purchasing an additional 29,411 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 442.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 16,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in CoStar Group by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CSGP stock traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $882.65. 902,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $662.04 and a 52 week high of $952.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.10. The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.09, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.90 target price (up from $35.90) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.08.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

