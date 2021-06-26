CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 64.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,149 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $25,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in CoStar Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in CoStar Group by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 36,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,301,000 after buying an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,587,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 977,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,024,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSGP traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $882.65. The stock had a trading volume of 902,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,809. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $662.04 and a fifty-two week high of $952.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.10. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.75 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.90 price objective (up previously from $35.90) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $102.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.08.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

