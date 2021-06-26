Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$8.75 target price on the stock.

CTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$10.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a C$9.25 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, June 4th. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.90.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$9.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$1.28 and a 52 week high of C$9.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 1,603.33.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$280.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

