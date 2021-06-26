Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at Cormark

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price target boosted by analysts at Cormark from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 70.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$8.75 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Laurentian set a C$9.25 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) stock opened at C$6.45 on Thursday. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.75 and a 52-week high of C$6.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.